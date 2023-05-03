WhatsApp Now Allows Voice Notes To Be Played Outside Of Chats

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for the Windows native app that allows users to listen to voice messages outside of chats.

Users can now listen to voice messages even when they switch to a different chat, thanks to this update.

WaBetaInfo suggests that the feature may have also been released to some stable version users.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature for the Windows native app, allowing users to listen to voice messages outside of chats.

The new update for the WhatsApp Windows native app is currently being rolled out through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store, according to the app-tracking website.

3 WaBetaInfo suggests that the feature may have also been released to some stable version users. 3 WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for the Windows native app that allows users to listen to voice messages outside of chats. 3 Users can now listen to voice messages even when they switch to a different chat, thanks to this update.

Currently, the feature 'play messages outside of chats' is only accessible to some beta users, but it will be gradually rolled out to more users in the upcoming days.

The recently added function known as 'play messages outside of chats' is currently accessible to a limited number of beta users. However, this feature will become accessible to more users in the upcoming days.

The recently added function known as 'play messages outside of chats' is currently accessible to a limited number of beta users. However, this feature will become accessible to more users in the upcoming days.

This update allows users to listen to voice messages even when they switch to a different chat.

The feature is significant because it enables users to multitask while listening to a voice message, allowing them to perform other operations while keeping the voice message playing. Additionally, it saves users time, particularly when listening to long voice notes while continuing to send messages in other conversations.

WaBetaInfo noted that while the 'play messages outside of chats' feature was initially introduced in the beta version, it's possible that the feature has also been released to some users on the stable version of the app.

Users who are not part of the beta program can confirm if this update is available to them by playing a voice message and switching to a different chat simultaneously.