May Astrology Forecast: Rare Eclipse Leads To Fortunate Alignment

Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio on May 5th will remind us to turn our pain into strength.

Jupiter's entrance into Taurus will be a very welcomed planet-sign combination.

Between February and April, we experienced a lot of intense emotional lessons through difficult relationship experiences due to the influence of Chiron.

Then, during April and May, we had a period of Mercury retrograde and a season of eclipses, which encouraged us to slow down and reflect on our inner selves.

Astrologer and musician Tamaryn says that we are still adjusting to the strong energies of Pluto entering Aquarius and Saturn entering Pisces.

March felt like the start of the year, and May is a good time to focus on our goals and gather the resources we need to build our dreams in this new world.

In May, there will be a significant shift in the atmosphere, but it won't happen until the middle of the month.

We will have to deal with some intense energies before we can experience the more positive astrological events of 2023.

Tamaryn agrees, “This month’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio is the second to last in a very destabilizing series that has been challenging many—especially the fixed signs—since 2022. And luckily, the astrology of the month ahead provides a much-needed rebirth and feeling of abundance.”

Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio

There is going to be an important eclipse on May 5th at 10:34 p.m. Pacific Time in the Scorpio constellation.

This eclipse is significant because it builds on the changes we began last year, which involved letting go of old beliefs and ideas that no longer serve us. Think of it as a continuation of that work towards personal growth and transformation.

Since May of last year, we have been working on improving our relationships and moving away from unhealthy behaviors that caused us to constantly be in crisis mode.

Now, we will be facing the darker aspects of Scorpio, which reminds us to turn our pain into strength and overcome our fears.

Scorpio is known for its ability to transform and heal, making it the perfect sign to guide us through this difficult process.

During this eclipse in May, the planet Uranus will be very influential. Uranus represents freedom and will help us let go of things that are holding us back from progressing in life.

It's time to reflect on what is no longer serving us and embrace change for the better. Uranus is all about embracing new beginnings and looking towards the future.

Jupiter in Taurus

As a Taurus, you are ruled by the planet Venus, and this month brings good opportunities for gaining material wealth.

The two positive planets, Venus and Jupiter, will work together to help you focus on your goals with a patient and determined mindset. It's a good time to take a steady and consistent approach to achieving what you want.

Tamaryn believes that “Jupiter’s entrance into Taurus is the key celestial movement to focus on, as it will be a very welcomed planet-sign combination for all zodiac signs.”

When asked how astrology enthusiasts can make the best of it, she suggests a ritual or intention being set right after the May 19 new moon.

“A new or waxing moon is the best moment for manifestation. Whatever is begun by any of the signs during this time will function as the seeds of a beautiful tree that will grow into fruition over the course of the year to come.”

Mars Enters Leo

Starting from May 20th, Mars will join Jupiter in Taurus, which is a significant event. Mars has not been powerful since the end of 2022 when it underwent a period of retrograde motion.

However, now that it's in a fiery zodiac sign, it will regain its strength and power. Therefore, it's essential to pay attention to Mars's movements during this period.

From May 20 to June 1, Mars will be in Leo and creating a T-shaped formation with Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius.

This could bring about intense and challenging moments, but also a surge of ambition and energy. It's important to use this energy wisely, as it could lead to conflict with others if not properly channeled.

Tamaryn reminds, “Pluto in Aquarius is bringing us a whole new world in the form of incredible technological advances in sustainable energy, artificial Intelligence, as well as shocking political shifts worldwide.”

Gemini Season Begins

In May, the sun will move from Taurus to Gemini, bringing opportunities for growth and new ideas. There will be some challenges along the way, but by being open-minded and adaptable, you can overcome them.

On May 28, there may be a difficult moment as the sun clashes with Saturn, but this is an opportunity to show that you're willing to think differently and learn from new experiences to achieve your goals.