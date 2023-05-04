Pakistan To Witness First Lunar Eclipse Of 2023 On May 5th

The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will occur on May 5th and 6th.

It will be visible in many parts of Asia.

The eclipse will be a penumbral eclipse, meaning Earth's shadow will partially cover the moon.

This event will be visible in many places in Asia, as well as parts of southern and eastern Europe.

According to the Met Office, the lunar eclipse will start at 8:14 pm and reach its highest point at 10:22 pm. The event will last for approximately four hours and 18 minutes and will end after midnight.

The upcoming lunar eclipse will be a penumbral eclipse, which means that the Earth's shadow will partially cover the moon, making it appear darker. This shadow will cover almost 60% of the moon during the eclipse.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon is covered by the outer part of Earth's shadow, which makes it less noticeable compared to a total lunar eclipse.

However, it will still be visible in many parts of the world, including Asian countries like Pakistan, as well as South and East Europe, Australia, Africa, and various regions in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there will be a total of four eclipses in 2023, including two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses.

The next eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse on October 14th and 15th, but it will not be visible in Pakistan.

The annular solar eclipse will only be visible in certain parts of the world, such as the Yucatán peninsula in southwestern Mexico, and several Central American countries including Belize, Honduras, and Panama.

There will be another lunar eclipse on October 28th and 29th, 2023, which will be a partial eclipse of the moon.

This eclipse will be visible from many regions around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North and East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and Antarctica.