IAEA Renews Oversight Of Iran's Nuclear Program With Reinstallation Of Surveillance Cameras

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that it has reinstalled surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites. The work to reinstall the cameras at several sites had begun, according to IAEA's spokesperson Fredrik Dahl in Vienna. Iran had called for the dismantling of the cameras due to tensions with the West in June 2022.

However, in March 2023, IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi convinced Tehran to reach a consensus on this issue. Although some reports suggest the cameras will not provide adequate data, Grossi said the reinstallation will increase the agency's visibility into Iran's nuclear program, calling it a 'de-escalation' of tensions.

In February 2021, Iran halted the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) access to some facilities as part of its campaign to pressure the US to lift sanctions, but agreed to allow cameras to continue surveillance if the JCPOA was restored.

The IAEA has reinstalled surveillance cameras, but it is uncertain how much benefit will be derived from the increased monitoring. It is unclear whether Iran will permit the agency to install an online enrichment monitor at the Fordow enrichment facility where uranium was detected at an unreported level in January 2022.

As per the terms of the JCPOA, Iran is not allowed to enrich uranium at the Fordow facility for 15 years, so the IAEA did not install an online enrichment monitor there like it did for Natanz.

Grossi did not provide any information on whether the IAEA will have access to the footage from the cameras or if Tehran will only share the data if the JCPOA is reinstated or a new agreement is reached.







