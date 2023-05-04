Ridhi Dogra Takes Permission From Shah Rukh Khan To Address Him By First Name On Set

Ridhi Dogra took a small role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Jawan, just to work with him as she is a big fan.

Ridhi Dogra has a small role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Jawan, and she revealed that she took the role just to work with him as she is a big fan. She also sought permission to call him by his first name instead of 'Shah Rukh sir' as she has always thought of him as Shah Rukh. The action film, directed by Atlee, is set to hit theaters next month.

She revealed that the actor would sit down with her to practice their lines together before scenes, which she appreciated. Ridhi described Shah Rukh as a team player, attributing it to his background in theatre and television.

Ridha shared, 'I took a big risk with the film. Some people will say not so good, some people will say okay. I did [Jawan] for the love of Shah Rukh Khan. I did it because I didn't want to let go of that opportunity. I remember I was a fan of his at the age of 10 and I became a fan of his interviews. There has been a generation of actors like me who have grown up on the ideologies Shah Rukh has for himself.'

She added, 'I've taken permission from him. I told him, I won't call him Shah Rukh sir, you are Shah Rukh to me. I call you Shah Rukh.'