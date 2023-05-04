Gold price skyrocketed in Karachi - 4 May 2023

Increased demand for gold due to investment and jewelry purposes & changes in government policies, taxes, and duties on gold imports affecting the gold price

Depreciation of the local currency leading to an increase in the price of imported gold

Today 4 May 2023, the Gold Price hit an all-time high of Rs 19,316 in the Pakistani rupee which is higher than last week. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, the amount of metal also increases. Let’s examine the causes of the High Gold Price and its effects.

Due to the fact that the metal is denominated in dollars, the price of gold typically has an inverse relationship with the value of the dollar. In similar conditions, a stronger U.S. currency tends to keep gold prices lower and more under control, while a weaker U.S. dollar is likely to push gold prices higher due to rising demand (because more gold can be purchased when the dollar is weaker).

As a result, gold is frequently regarded as an inflation hedge. Price increases are referred to as inflation, and conversely, price increases are correlated with declining dollar value. Gold's price rises in tandem with inflation.

Demand for Jewelry in Industry Globally

The World Gold Council estimates that in the first half of 2022, jewellery accounted for almost 44% of the demand for gold. In terms of volume, the United States, China, and India are the three biggest buyers of gold for jewellery. Technology and industrial uses for gold, where the metal is employed in the production of precise electronics like GPS units and medical equipment like stents, are responsible for an additional 7.5% of demand.

As a result, the fundamental principle of supply and demand can have an impact on gold prices. This implies that the price of gold may grow if demand for consumer items (such as jewellery and electronics) rises.

Wealth Protection

Due of gold's enduring worth, more individuals start investing in it during periods of economic uncertainty, as was the case during periods of economic slump. During unrest, gold is frequently regarded as a haven for investors.

The demand for gold investments may rise, pushing up the price of the metal when projected or actual returns on bonds, equities, and real estate decline. Gold can be used as a hedge against economic calamities like inflation or currency devaluation. Moreover, gold is thought to offer security during times of political unrest.

Investing Need

Demand for gold also comes from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investors can buy and sell these instruments, which hold the metal and issue shares, exactly like stocks. The largest, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), possessed about 915 tonnes of gold in January 2023.

Conslusion

Gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset means it comes into its own during times of high risk. But its dual appeal as an investment and a consumer good means it can generate positive returns in good times too. This dynamic is likely to continue, reflecting ongoing political and economic uncertainty, and economic concerns surrounding equity and bond markets.