Gold Rates Drop in Pakistan Amid Global Market Trends

The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency.

Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.

Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy.

The gold rates in Pakistan saw a decrease on 4 May 2023, with the price of 24K per tola falling by Rs. 2.64 to reach Rs. 19,316, according to data shared by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24K gold also saw a decline of Rs. 4,970, closing at Rs. 193,160

The fall in gold prices was attributed to the decrease in the international market, as well as a drop in demand due to (VAR) and the resulting economic uncertainties

Despite the decline, experts suggest that gold remains a valuable investment option for those looking for a safe haven in times of economic instability.