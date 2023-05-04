language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Gold Rates Drop in Pakistan Amid Global Market Trends

Gold Rates Drop in Pakistan Amid Global Market Trends

Web Desk 04 May , 2023 06:03 PM

Open In App

  • The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency.
  • Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.
  • Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy.

The gold rates in Pakistan saw a decrease on 4 May 2023, with the price of 24K per tola falling by Rs. 2.64 to reach Rs. 19,316, according to data shared by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association.

3

Individuals who were planning to sell their gold may want to hold off until prices recover, while those looking to invest in gold may find this a good opportunity to buy.

3

The drop in gold rates may be a result of the strengthening of the local currency.

3

Global market trends such as a strong US dollar or increased stock market performance can also impact gold rates.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24K gold also saw a decline of Rs. 4,970, closing at Rs. 193,160

.

The fall in gold prices was attributed to the decrease in the international market, as well as a drop in demand due to (VAR) and the resulting economic uncertainties

.

Despite the decline, experts suggest that gold remains a valuable investment option for those looking for a safe haven in times of economic instability.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,455,990[+20,170*]

DEATHS

6,868,594[+8*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,801[+20*]

DEATHS

30,658[+1*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story