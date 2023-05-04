US Dollar Further Decline In Pakistan

The value of US dollar fell by 6 paisa against the rupee.

Price of US dollar against rupee decreased from Rs 283.88 to Rs 283.82.

The Pakistan Stock Market recorded a gain of 5.87 points

KARACHI: The US dollar again depreciated against the rupee across the country on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the value of the US dollar fell by 6 paisa against the rupee for the second day in a row.

According to the data, the price of the US dollar against the rupee has decreased from Rs 283.88 to Rs 283.82 in the interbank exchange.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Market recorded a gain of 5.87 points and the 100 index closed at the level of 42093.80 points.