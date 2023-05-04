WB Delegation Meets With Ishaq Dar

Both discussed importance of investment in human capital.

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the World Bank(WB) headed by Ms Mamta Murthi, Vice President for Human Development held a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

They discussed the importance of investment in human capital and policies and programs of the government related to key areas of human development in order to uplift the masses and eliminate poverty in the country.

During the meeting, Finance Minister appreciated the role of the World Bank as being the biggest partner in Pakistan.

He thanked the World Bank for financial and technical support to meet the development needs of Pakistan.

Ms. Mamta Murthi stressed the investment in human development projects. She emphasized investment in projects like health, education, nutrition, social security, population control, and women's development.

The Vice President of the World Bank highlighted the importance of the participation of the local population in the implementation of development projects.

The Finance Minister informed about the policies and programs of the Government of Pakistan in the field of human development.

He assured that the government will work together to achieve sustainable economic stability in partnership with the World Bank.