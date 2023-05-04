Wuhan Journalist Fang Bin Released After Three Years Of Detained

Fang Bin covered the early Covid-19 epidemic in Wuhan.

Fang's health had deteriorated while he was being held.

He had difficulty eating and sleeping and had lost weight.

Fang Bin, a retailer turned citizen journalist who covered the early Covid-19 epidemic in Wuhan, has been freed after more than three years in jail in China.

As authorities worked to stifle information about the true scope of the developing global emergency, Fang vanished after posting videos of the situation as it was occurring in the city in central China that served as the epicenter of the initial outbreak.

He was in Wuhan after being freed on Sunday, according to a family member who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for the consequences.

The source claimed that Fang's health had deteriorated while he was being held, since he had difficulty eating and sleeping and had lost weight.

In contrast to the official story broadcast on China's carefully regulated state media, his films shared on social media in the early months of 2020 exposed the reality of the virus' fatal spread.

The city of Wuhan was evacuated on January 23 of that year, although it had taken around three weeks between the announcement of a strange ailment and the confirmation that it was spreading among individuals.

Fang depicted congested hospital hallways filled with patients and their anxious families in one of his videos. Fang counts the corpse bags packed inside a vehicle in one episode. This piece received a lot of attention in China, where many were eager to learn what was occurring in the main city.

In his final films, Fang captured strangers knocking on his door to ask him questions and said that plainclothes police officers were surrounding his home.

In one recording, he appeared emotional as he discussed the virus that killed Covid whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang - who was chastised by police for disclosing information about early patients - and the silence of fellow citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, claiming that the reason he had not been arrested was because of the attention of his viewers.

In a video from February 9, Fang is heard saying, 'Let's revolt—bring the power back to the people.” This is a remarkably uncommon public sentiment in China.

Then he vanished.

A relative of Fang said that he had received a three-year sentence after being accused of 'picking fights and igniting trouble.' The accusation is frequently used to intimidate activists and opposition figures.

The specifics of Fang's case, including whether he was officially charged or the reasons surrounding his release, could not be independently verified by Source.

A faxed request for comment received no immediate response from the Beijing Ministry of Justice.

Elaine Pearson, Asia Director of Human Rights Watch said in a statement, “Instead of being celebrated for his courageous efforts to expose what happened in Wuhan hospitals in those early days of the pandemic, Chinese government authorities simply made him disappear in an effort to silence those trying to share critical information.”

“The opacity of his trial and secret detention are hallmarks of how the Chinese government deals with government critics with no due process.”