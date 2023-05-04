Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Schedule For Age-group Tournament Finals

PCB Announces Schedule For Age-group Tournament Finals

Karachi region lost both of their matches

Inter-Region U16 Tournament 2023 started on March 12

The PCB has revealed the schedule for the finals of the Inter-Region U13 and Inter-Region U16 One-Day tournaments for 2022-23.

The U13 final will be played between Lahore and Peshawar in Faisalabad on May 5 with a 30-overs-a-side format, while the U16 final between FATA and Lahore regions will also take place in Faisalabad on May 6 with a 50-over format.

During the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, three regions, namely Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, played two matches each from April 29 to May 3.

Karachi region lost both of their matches, while Lahore and Peshawar regions won against Karachi. The match between Lahore and Peshawar on April 29 ended in a tie.

The Lahore Region emerged as the top team in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament by winning against both FATA and Karachi regions. FATA region also made it to the final by defeating Karachi region on May 2.

In March 2023, the Inter-Region U13 Tournament began in Faisalabad and Karachi. Sixteen regions, including Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, D.M. Jamali, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot, participated and were separated into three groups.

The cricket tournament involved 16 regions and was divided into three pools: A, B, and C. In Pool A, Karachi Region won all four of their matches and earned eight points to finish at the top. In Pool B, Lahore Region won all four of their matches and earned eight points to finish first. In Pool C, Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region both won four matches and earned eight points, but Peshawar Region topped the pool because of their better net run-rate.

The Inter-Region U16 Tournament 2023 started on March 12 and was played in six different cities. Karachi Region finished at the top of Pool A with seven points, while Lahore Region finished first in Pool B with eight points. FATA Region won five of their matches to earn eight points and finish at the top of Pool C.