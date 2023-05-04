Pakistan Wins ODI Series Against New Zealand

Pakistan wins third ODI against New Zealand by 26 runs.

Pakistan seals five-match series win against New Zealand, their first in 12 years.

New Zealand falls short of the target of 288 runs while chasing.

Pakistan's bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, helping the home team bowl out New Zealand for 261 and win the third ODI by 26 runs in Karachi, sealing the five-match series 3-0, their first win against the Kiwis in 12 years.

Despite a good start from openers Tom Blundell and Will Young, New Zealand lost wickets regularly while chasing 288 runs. Blundell scored the highest with 65 runs, followed by skipper Tom Latham with 45 runs, and Cole McConchie with 63 not out, but they fell short of the target.

Pakistan's bowlers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, and Agha Salman, contributed to bowling out New Zealand for 261, leading Pakistan to a 26-run victory and sealing their first five-match series win against the Kiwis in 12 years.

In the first innings, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman departed early, while Imam-ul-Haq led the team to 287-6, alongside skipper Babar Azam, who completed his 26th fifty but fell short of his 5,000 ODI runs milestone by just 19 runs. Imam scored 90 with seven boundaries and a six before getting out.

In the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman partnered to score 54 runs for Pakistan, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz contributed with small but important knocks towards the end. Matt Henry took three wickets for New Zealand, Adam Milne bagged two, and Cole McConchie took one.











