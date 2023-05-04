Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed Becomes Ambassador For Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Programme

Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed brand ambassador for Nelson Mandela talent hunt program.

The program aims to provide opportunities for young cricketing talent in Karachi.

A team of 15 players will be sent to South Africa for exposure.

The Nelson Mandela talent hunt program for under-19 cricketers in Karachi has appointed Sarfaraz Ahmed, former captain of Pakistan's Test team, as its brand ambassador.

Sarfaraz, who is from Karachi and led Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup in 2006, has expressed his support for the program, which aims to provide opportunities for young cricketing talent in his home city.

'It is a great opportunity for all U19 cricketers of Karachi. I am very much confident that this step will change the landscape of Karachi's cricket,' said the Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain while addressing media at National Bank Stadium.

The Nelson Mandela talent hunt program will hold trials in various zones across Karachi to select talented young cricketers, with up to 60 players being chosen to form four teams. A team of 15 players will then be selected to travel to South Africa to gain valuable exposure.

'I am really excited about this initiative. I would like to thank South African High Commissioner, his Excellency Mthuthuzeli Madikiza for putting efforts to launch this initiative,' the wicketkeeper batter said.

The trials for under-19 cricketers will be conducted in the third week of May, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, and other Karachi-based cricketers will oversee the process.



