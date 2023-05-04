Shahid Afridi Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Pakistan's ODI Series Win

New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals

Imam looked set to finally score a century in the series

Shahid Afridi, a former Test cricketer, held a dinner at his Karachi residence for the entire Pakistan team today. The team is presently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand in Karachi and were invited to Afridi's home for the event.

The group photograph shows players such as Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed, as well as coaching staff members, attending the dinner.

Following their victory in the ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday, the Pakistan team had a day off in the city. Pakistan won the third ODI by 26 runs, thanks to a collective bowling effort that saw New Zealand dismissed for 261.

4 Imam looked set to finally score a century in the series 4 Shahid Afridi Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Pakistan's ODI Series Win 4 New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals

Despite a decent start provided by openers Tom Blundell and Will Young, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals while chasing the target of 288, which ultimately led to their defeat.

New Zealand's top scorer in the third ODI was Tom Blundell with 65 runs, while the team's skipper, Tom Latham, contributed 45 runs.

Although Cole McConchie fought back towards the end of the innings, his unbeaten score of 63, which included six boundaries and two sixes, was not enough to secure a victory for New Zealand. Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Naseem Shah took two wickets each for Pakistan, while Agha Salman took one wicket.

Pakistan's left-handed opener, Imam-ul-Haq, played a crucial role in the team's total of 287-6 against New Zealand, despite the latter's disciplined bowling.

Continuing his form from the previous two matches, Imam formed a solid partnership with captain Babar Azam, which resulted in an impressive 108 runs on the scoreboard.

Although Imam looked set to finally score a century in the series, he was dismissed in the nervous nineties once again. His innings consisted of seven boundaries and a six.