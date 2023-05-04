Umar Gul And Mohammad Haris Face Off In Friendly One-over Contest

PCB shared a video of the challenge

During the Pakistan team's training at National Stadium in Karachi, a friendly one-over challenge took place between former Test cricketer Umar Gul and young wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the challenge, in which Gul asked Haris to score 15 runs off six balls. Haris accepted the challenge, and the lighthearted video garnered attention from fans on social media.

Under the guidance of coaching staff member Abdur Rehman, former Test cricketer Umar Gul and young wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris engaged in a friendly one-over challenge, with both of them enjoying the activity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan put up a good bowling performance, managing to dismiss New Zealand for 261 runs and securing a 26-run victory in the third ODI held in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan secured their first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years, with their last victory over the Kiwis in a series coming back in 2011.

In the match, New Zealand were tasked with chasing a target of 288 runs but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. While openers Tom Blundell and Will Young gave the team a good start, they lost wickets quickly after their departure.

Tom Blundell was the top scorer for New Zealand, contributing 65 runs to their total. The team's skipper, Tom Latham, made 45 runs. In the later stages of the match, Cole McConchie put up some resistance but was unable to lead New Zealand to victory, finishing with an unbeaten score of 63, which included six boundaries and two maximums.

In the context of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Naseem Shah each took two wickets, while Agha Salman took one.