SC Will Hear Election Delay Case Tomorrow

Justice Ijaz Ullah Ahsan and Justice Munir Akhtar are members of the bench.

PTI submits a report with SC regarding the talks on elections in country

Urges SC to get its order implemented on holding elections in Punjab on May 14

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the election delay case at 11am on Friday (tomorrow).

3 Urges SC to get its order implemented on holding elections in Punjab on May 14 3 Justice Ijaz Ullah Ahsan and Justice Munir Akhtar are members of the bench. 3 PTI submits a report with SC regarding the talks on elections in country

Justice Ijaz Ullah Ahsan and Justice Munir Akhtar are members of the bench.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PTI submitted a letter to the Supreme Court seeking the implementation of the SC’s order on holding elections in Punjab on May 14 in letter and spirit” and stated that “in spite of the best efforts of parties, no solution within the Constitution” was found.

A day earlier, the PTI and federal coalition concluded the make-or-break round of the much-awaited negotiations on polls. The talks began on the top court’s advice last week.

Speaking to reporters after the sitting Tuesday night, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who was leading the government side, had told reporters that both sides had agreed to hold elections to the national and provincial assemblies on a single date under the watch of caretaker setups, but it had yet to be decided what that date would be.

On the other hand, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had regretted that no decision could be taken on “practicable proposals” put forward by his party.

Subsequently, PTI lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Bukhari submitted a report on the government-PTI negotiations in the apex court on Wednesday.

The report stated that after the Supreme Court’s order, talks between the government and the PTI were held “with full sincerity” on April 27, April 28 and and May 2.

It outlined that the parties arrived at the consensus that a dialogue between political parties was important and the solution to all political questions ultimately lay with the political parties.

“Both teams shall endeavor to hold this dialogue with full sincerity and try to arrive at a solution that is (a) in the best interest of the people and Pakistan and (b) in accordance with law and the Constitution,” the report highlighted.

It said that the parties also agreed not to use the dialogue as a “delaying tactic” and the talks “have no bearing” on the SC’s April 4 judgment “until and unless an agreement within the confines of the Constitution is arrived at between the parties and such agreement is implemented”.

The PTI recalled in the report that its initial stance was that elections to the assemblies needed to be held within 90 days as already determined by the SC.

“This being the constitutional mandate, there is no scope for changing this date by ordinary consent of the parties. The request was accordingly made to the PDM/alliance to abide by the constitutional provisions and the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and hold the elections to the Punjab Assembly on 14.05.2023. It was also stressed that elections to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly be held forthwith as well.”