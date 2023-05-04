Real Madrid To Compete In 40th Copa Del Ray Final Against Osasuna

Real Madrid, the 34-time Spanish champions, are all set to participate in their 40th Copa Del Ray (CDR) final against Osasuna on May 6th at Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla. Osasuna, on the other hand, will be playing their second CDR final in the club's history.

Madrid has announced their squad for the final and all players will be available for selection. This season, Madrid suffered several injuries to key players like Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba, causing them to miss some matches.

Luka Modric, who is 37 years old, suffered a hamstring injury in Real Madrid's 4-2 loss against Girona last week.

Over the weekend, he traveled to Belgrade, Serbia, where he received treatment from a specialist for his muscle injury. It is expected that he will recover sooner than originally anticipated.

David Alaba, who was also injured, is set to return to action soon along with Karim Benzema, Vinicius, and Camavinga, who all missed Madrid's match against Real Sociedad, which they lost by two goals.

Reports from a Spanish newspaper suggest that Ferland Mendy, the left-back for Real Madrid, will not participate in the Copa final but will be part of the squad to celebrate should they win.

Real Madrid has won the Copa only twice in the last 30 years, and they will aim for their 20th title in the competition on Saturday. In their recent match against Real Sociedad, former Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea scored goals, leading Real Sociedad to tighten their grip on fourth place and Champions League qualification.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal received a red card after an hour, adding to their troubles. Additionally, Real Madrid will play Manchester City, the English champions, in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) just three days after the Copa final.

Real Madrid has qualified for the UCL semi-finals 11 times in the last 13 years, winning the competition five times during that period.