Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 04 May , 2023 02:08 PM

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 series soon, which will include the premium 15 Pro Max variant. As the flagship model of the series, it is anticipated to feature cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line specifications.

In addition to the aforementioned specifications, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to feature a larger display than its predecessor and support 5G connectivity, allowing for faster internet speeds and improved overall performance.

The upcoming smartphone from Apple has been making rounds on the internet, and the latest leaked information suggests that the device will come with thinner bezels than its predecessors. This would likely result in an even larger screen-to-body ratio, providing users with a more immersive display experience.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come equipped with a powerful hexa-core Apple A16 chip, which is expected to be the most powerful chip from Apple to date. With this cutting-edge processor, users need not worry about processing speed as it is expected to be lightning-fast.

Along with 8GB of RAM, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to be available in various storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. This range of storage options should cater to users with varying storage needs.

Additionally, the new iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which is already renowned for its exceptional viewing experience. The device is expected to support a high resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels, further enhancing the visual experience for users.

The 4300 mAh battery pack on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to last all day on a single charge, though it's unclear if fast charging will be supported. The device will feature a triple camera setup of 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), and 12 MP sensors, along with a single 12 MP selfie camera.

The official launch date of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has not yet been announced, so we'll have to wait for more updates. Samsung and other companies will undoubtedly face stiff competition from Apple's latest offering in the near future.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 499,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications


Build OS IOS 16
Dimensions 160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight 230 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6
Processor CPU Hexa Core
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Memory Built-in 128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front 12 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
Browser Yes
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh

- Fast battery charging

