language: English
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 04 May , 2023 04:40 PM

  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 108 megapixels of primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that is currently offered at an attractive price range. It boasts a range of premium features, such as a large display, expandable storage, and a fast-charging battery, making it a great choice for those seeking a top-of-the-line mobile device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor, which is designed and built on the latest 4 nm technology and gives high-end performance to the smartphone, which allows heavy applications and games to run flawlessly.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 108 megapixels of primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. It gives the best Netflix and multimedia experience. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shields the display screen from scratches and being broken.

The smartphone runs on Android 12, upgradable to the latest Android 13 with the One UI 5.1 interface, which gives a great user experience. The device includes 8 GB of the fastest memory and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with high-quality camera sensors and advanced photography features, as Samsung has always emphasized the camera capabilities of its flagship devices. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, which includes some premium features including PDAF, laser AF, OIS, LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama, and 8K video recording.

The device boasts a 40-megapixel front-facing camera that can produce high-quality selfies and record 4K-resolution videos. Additionally, the device is secured with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The gadget is available in eight amazing colors, including Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, and Bora Purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 45 W of fast charging and 15 W of wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI OneUI 4.1
Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Weight 228 g
SIM Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
Colors Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 730
Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33', Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52', dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52', dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82', PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

