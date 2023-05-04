Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 108 megapixels of primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that is currently offered at an attractive price range. It boasts a range of premium features, such as a large display, expandable storage, and a fast-charging battery, making it a great choice for those seeking a top-of-the-line mobile device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor, which is designed and built on the latest 4 nm technology and gives high-end performance to the smartphone, which allows heavy applications and games to run flawlessly.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. It gives the best Netflix and multimedia experience. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shields the display screen from scratches and being broken.

The smartphone runs on Android 12, upgradable to the latest Android 13 with the One UI 5.1 interface, which gives a great user experience. The device includes 8 GB of the fastest memory and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with high-quality camera sensors and advanced photography features, as Samsung has always emphasized the camera capabilities of its flagship devices. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, which includes some premium features including PDAF, laser AF, OIS, LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama, and 8K video recording.

The device boasts a 40-megapixel front-facing camera that can produce high-quality selfies and record 4K-resolution videos. Additionally, the device is secured with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The gadget is available in eight amazing colors, including Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, and Bora Purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 45 W of fast charging and 15 W of wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications