Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) chipset.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 64 MP of primary camera.
The Vivo Y73 is a premium mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The gadget is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor. This chipset is known as a high-end gaming chipset, and it gives optimal performance to the device.
The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.
The smartphone has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of data and useful files.
The Vivo Y73 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 64 megapixels and the selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Some extra features in the phone's main camera are PDAF, LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.
Both cameras work well in low light and capture high-resolution pictures and videos when the lighting is just right. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner assures device security.
The smartphone is available in two great colors: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. A 4000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.
Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
Vivo Y73 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Flare, Roman Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 664 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
