Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 04 May , 2023 05:38 PM

  • The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 64 MP of primary camera.

The Vivo Y73 is a premium mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The gadget is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor. This chipset is known as a high-end gaming chipset, and it gives optimal performance to the device.

The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.

The smartphone has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of data and useful files.

The Vivo Y73 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 64 megapixels and the selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Some extra features in the phone's main camera are PDAF, LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

Both cameras work well in low light and capture high-resolution pictures and videos when the lighting is just right. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner assures device security.

The smartphone is available in two great colors: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. A 4000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Vivo Y73 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch 11.1
Dimensions 161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm
Weight 170 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Diamond Flare, Roman Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 664 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

