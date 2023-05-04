Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 64 MP of primary camera.

The Vivo Y73 is a premium mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The gadget is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) octa-core processor. This chipset is known as a high-end gaming chipset, and it gives optimal performance to the device.

The Vivo Y73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.

The smartphone has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of data and useful files.

The Vivo Y73 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 64 megapixels and the selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Some extra features in the phone's main camera are PDAF, LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

Both cameras work well in low light and capture high-resolution pictures and videos when the lighting is just right. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner assures device security.

The smartphone is available in two great colors: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. A 4000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Vivo Y73 specifications