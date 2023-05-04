Xiaomi 13 Ultra Custom Colors Revealed

Xiaomi has announced three new color options for its 13 Ultra flagship phone.

All three new variants feature a black aluminum frame and a dark graphite camera ring, as opposed to the brass option on the launch colors.

The phone comes with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP telephoto macro camera.

Xiaomi launched its 13 Ultra flagship in Black, White, and Olive Green colors last month, but now there are additional color options exclusive to China. Three new colors, including Starry Sky Blue, Cabernet Orange, and Ginkgo Yellow, have been announced.

Starting from May 6th, the three new color options for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in limited quantities exclusively on Xiaomi China's official online store. These color variants will only be offered with 16/512GB configuration for CNY 6,499 (which is around $941).

