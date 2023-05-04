IMF Suggests Pakistan To Increase Policy Rate To Combat Inflation

Pakistan's economic growth rate is expected to be 0.5 percent

The average rate of inflation is expected to remain at 27 percent

IMF said that the budget deficit is estimated to be 6.8 percent

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia Regional Outlook Report has been issued suggesting Pakistan to increase the policy rate to control inflation in the country.

The report said that the policy rate needs to be increased further to stabilize inflation adding that in countries with high inflationary pressure, strict monetary policy will have to be adopted.

“Pakistan's economic growth rate is expected to be 0.5 percent in the current financial year meanwhile, the average rate of inflation is expected to remain at 27 percent,” the IMF report said.

It also said that economic growth is forecast to increase to 3.5 percent during the next financial year. The goods and services trade deficit is expected to be 37.4 billion dollars in the next financial year.

“Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are likely to be $11.7 billion in the next financial year.”

Moreover, it said that the budget deficit is estimated to be 6.8 percent this year and 83 percent next year and the current account deficit is expected to be 2.3% this fiscal year.



