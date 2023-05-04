Madiha Imam Ties The Knot In A Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Madiha Imam is a popular Pakistani actress known for her exceptional acting skills

Madiha recently announced her marriage with producer Moji Basar on Instagram

Madiha Imam ties the knot with producer Moji Basar

Madiha Imam is a renowned actress in Pakistan who is highly regarded for her exceptional performances in both TV dramas and films. With several years of experience in the industry, she has gained immense popularity and has earned a reputation for being a skilled and devoted actress.

It is evident that her diligence and commitment have led to her success in the entertainment world.

On Wednesday, Madiha Imam, a Pakistani actor, revealed that she has tied the knot with producer Moji Basar.

A showbiz star named Madiha has announced her marriage on Instagram and requested prayers for the new chapter in her life.

The 32-year-old shared photos from her wedding photoshoot, where she can be seen wearing a red bridal dress, while her spouse donned a light-colored Sherwani. Her coworkers and fans congratulated her on the happy occasion through Instagram.

Madiha has requested her fans to pray for her happy married life as she begins a new chapter in her life.

She started her career as a Video Jockey at a young age, and later moved into acting, gaining fame through successful projects like Mujhay Vida Kar, Dushman-e-Jaan, and Zakham.

















