Mani Shares Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Wanted To Play His Role In 'Money Back Guarantee'

In the movie 'Money Back Guarantee' directed by Faisal Quraishi, Pakistani actor Mani played the character of Gaffar Ali, a Karachi resident who likes to be called 'G.A. Muhajir.'

During an interview with a local media outlet to promote the film, Mani shared that he had talked about his role with the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who had appreciated the idea and had expressed his desire to play the part.

Mani, who played the role of Gaffar Ali in the movie Money Back Guarantee (MBG), revealed in an interview that his character was developed in front of him, and he initially did not think it would be suitable for a film.

Later, when the movie was finalized, he received a call stating that the film was happening, but the producer had gone missing. Fortunately, Faisal Quraishi found Shayan Khan, who produced and acted in the film.

In an interview for the promotion of his latest film 'Money Back Guarantee' (MBG), Pakistani actor Mani shared that he had discussed his role in the movie with the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who had expressed a desire to play the same part. Unfortunately, Hussain passed away before the film's release, and Mani expressed regret that he couldn't watch the movie as he had been looking forward to it.

Mani also praised Hussain's significant contributions to the entertainment industry and credited him with starting the trend of Ramadan shows in Pakistan. MBG, which features an ensemble cast of 27 actors, including Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, and many others, is a satirical crime comedy about a group of robbers attempting to steal the wealth of corrupt politicians from a bank vault. The film was released worldwide on April 21, 2023, and has received mixed to positive reviews.