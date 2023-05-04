Mikaal Zulfiqqar Drops BTS Photo From Film Money Back Gurantee

Mikaal's post received many likes, and the fans of the film responded with praise.

Mikaal, along with other Pakistani actors like Maani, Fawad Khan, Ayesha Omar, and Wasim Akram, was seen in the recent blockbuster Pakistani movie Money Back Guarantee.

Mikaal took to Instagram and shared a BTS photo from MBG. He was accompanied by Maani and Shayan Khan in the photo. Mikaal wrote in the caption, 'G.A. Mahajir, Irfan Pathan and Illiyas Kashmiri. Have u seen pakistans number 1 film of 2023'

Mikaal's post received many likes, and the fans of the film responded with praise. One fan wrote, 'Behtreeen movie kamaal performance ❤️❤️'

Another fan wrote, 'Yess! And I must say that the success of MBG is well deserved👏❤️ and you (tagged Mikaal Zulfiqar) did a wonderful job as irfan pathan🔥😍'

Both domestically and abroad, the movie is doing well at the box office. The overall worldwide revenue for the film is anticipated to be a staggering PKR 16.89 crore, with local grosses likely to equal PKR 10.71 crore and the international collection estimated to be about $221,149 (PKR 6.18 crore).



