Armed Men Gun Down Six School Teachers In Parachinar

Armed men storm a Government High School in Tari Mangal area

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemn killing of teachers

3 terrorists killed and 6 soldiers martyred in in North Waziristan gun battle

PARACHINAR: Six school teachers were killed by armed persons Parachinar, near Pak-Afghan border on Thursday.

According to Bol News TV, armed men stormed a Government High School in Tari Mangal area and gunned down the six teachers, who were sitting in the staff room at the time.

The deceased were identified as Jawwad Hussain, Naveed Hussain, Jawwad Ali, Muhammad Hussain and Ali Hussain.

The culprits easily escaped from the scene after committing heinous crime.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the killing of teachers in Karam Agency.

The accused involved should be brought to justice immediately, Bilawal said, adding that police and administration regarding the incident immediately investigate, inform the public about the facts.

He maintained that such incidents cannot be tolerated at any cost, urging such incidents should not be occurred again.

Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the affected families and prayers for forgiveness for the righteous teachers

Earlier, a gun battle between terrorists and forces on Thursday in North Waziristan left three terrorists dead and six soldiers martyred.

Three terrorists were gunned down in the action of the security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the possession of the killed terrorists.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while fighting with terrorists.

Among the martyrs include 36-year-old Havaldar Salim Khan, who belonged to the Tank District of Dera Ismail Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, 26-year-old martyred sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain belonged to Orakzai District in Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



