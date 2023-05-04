Bilawal Bhutto Arrives In India To Participate In SCO Meeting

The foreign minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting.

GOA (India): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in India’s Goa city to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The foreign minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.

“My participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan shows importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership,” the foreign minister said in a video message before his departure to attend the SCO’s CFM meeting in Goa.

He said he looked forward to engaging the countries which were part of this organization.

He said his decision to attend this meeting illustrated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. “During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries”, the foreign minister said in a tweet.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan's decision to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Minister's meeting in India reflected its commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to playing its part to advance the shared values of peace and stability in the region.

'We are all for win-win understandings based on connectivity, trade and mutually advantageous cooperation,' he commented.

The prime minister’s statement came as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa, India to attend the meeting and expressed confidence that moot would lead to a successful outcome.