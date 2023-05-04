Bushra Bibi Sends Legal Notice To Maryam For Making False Allegations

If the crime of defaming citizen proved, accuser can be jailed for 5 years

Maryam demanded to apologise to Bushra or face legal action

Maryam made false accusations against Bushra in speech in Lahore on May 1

LAHORE: Wife of PTI Chairman Bushra Bibi on Thursday sent a legal notice to PML-N Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for making false allegations against her (Bushra Bibi).

She sent the notice to the PML-N leader through Faisal Fareed Advocate as she decided to take Maryam to justice.

According to the Criminal Code, if the crime of defaming a citizen is proved, the accuser can be imprisoned for five years.

Bushra Bibi has initiated an official legal action against Maryam Nawaz and demanded her to make unconditional apology within seven days otherwise she would have to face the legal action.

'If Maryam Nawaz does not withdraw her statement, she is warned to be prosecuted under the relevant laws, including criminal code and defamation.'

It may be relevant to mention here that Maryam Nawaz made false and baseless accusations against Bushra Bibi in a speech in Lahore on May 1.

The text of the speech based on Maryam Nawaz's allegations has also been made a part of the notice.

Bushra Bibi is a veiled woman and completely confined to the threshold of the house, the notice says, adding that Ms. Nawaz is deliberately running a malicious campaign to defame Bushra Bibi and her family.

Misrepresentation, defamation against Bushra and organized campaign of accusations and defamation for political purposes can be punished up to five years under the Criminal Code.



