Chines Foreign Minister To Visit Pakistan On May 05

Web Desk 03 May , 2023 07:33 PM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan from May 5.

 In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said Chinese foreign minister would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue. The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

In the strategic talks, bilateral relations, regional and global issues will be discussed in all fields.

