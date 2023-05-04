Chines Foreign Minister To Visit Pakistan On May 05

Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair 4th round of strategic dialogue.

Strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation.

Both will discussed regional and global issues in all fields.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan from May 5.

3 Both will discussed regional and global issues in all fields. 3 Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair 4th round of strategic dialogue. 3 Strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said Chinese foreign minister would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue. The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

In the strategic talks, bilateral relations, regional and global issues will be discussed in all fields.