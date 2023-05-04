Differences Between PBC And SCBA Intensify As SCBA Officials Removed

SCBA Secretary Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir, Addl Secretary Shakeel-ur-Rehman removed from post

ISLAMABAD: The differences between the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have intensified as the PBC removed the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the SCBA.

SCBA Secretary Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir and Additional Secretary Shakeel-ur-Rehman were removed from the post.

Finance Secretary Hafiza Bukhari has been assigned the additional charge of Secretary Supreme Court Bar.

The PBC says the Secretary and Additional Secretary have violated the Legal Practitioner and Bar Council Act as the Secretary and Additional Secretary did not appear before the Executive Committee of Pakistan Bar.

According to the decision of the Executive Committee, the Secretary and Additional Secretary are removed from their offices.

The PBC says the post of Additional Secretary Supreme Court Bar will remain vacant for now.

In reaction to PBC action, the Supreme Court Bar Association has suspended the membership of Ahsan Bhawan and Qalb Hasan, a statement issued by the SCBA said.

The association has also suspended the membership of Pakistan Bar Executive Committee members and the Chairman Executive.

The committee suspended the membership of ten members of its executive committee - Muhammad Yusuf Mughal, Adnan Ejaz Sheikh, Hafza Bukhari, Afzal Malik Baloch, Aamir Sabir, Yasir Zahoor, Saleem Akhtar Waraich, Muhammad Mohsin Wark and Manoj Kumhar Tajwani.

Earlier, the matter of differences between the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association has landed in the Supreme Court.

President and Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association approached the SC against the show cause notices of the Pakistan Bar Council.

President Supreme Court Bar Abid Zuberi and Secretary Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir filed an application against the Pakistan Bar's show cause notice.

The Pakistan Bar issued a show cause notice to the President Supreme Court Bar Abid Zuberi and the Secretary for violating the code of conduct.

The Supreme Court Bar Association appealed the judiciary to declare the show-cause notices of the Pakistan Bar null and void.

The SCB accused the Pakistan Bar Council of leaning towards the government.

The letter said that Pakistan Bar Council issued show-cause notice to Abid Zuberi and others on political grounds.

Pakistan Bar's show cause notice is illegal, extrajudicial and against Article 9, it added.

The SCB requested the court to restrain the Pakistan Bar Council from interfering in the affairs of the Supreme Court Bar.

The Supreme Court Bar has filed the petition through Advocate Hamid Khan.