Govt Appoints Syed Ali Murtaza As Home Secretary

Syed Ali Murtaza of Grade 22 officer was Special Secretary of Home

Imdadullah, a Grade 22 officer, was named as Special Secretary Finance

Ghafran Memon, Grade 22 Officer, appointed as Secretary Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Syed Ali Murtaza as Home Secretary.

3 Ghafran Memon, Grade 22 Officer, appointed as Secretary Maritime Affairs 3 Syed Ali Murtaza of Grade 22 officer was Special Secretary of Home 3 Imdadullah, a Grade 22 officer, was named as Special Secretary Finance

Syed Ali Murtaza of Grade 22 officer was Special Secretary of Home.

The government has appointed Imdadullah, a Grade 22 officer, as Special Secretary Finance whereas Grade 22 Officer Ghafran Memon named as Secretary Maritime Affairs and Ghofran Memon as Secretary Poverty alleviation.

The Establishment Division has issued official notification in this regard.