Govt Appoints Syed Ali Murtaza As Home Secretary

Govt Appoints Syed Ali Murtaza As Home Secretary

Web Desk 03 May , 2023 07:27 PM

 ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Syed Ali Murtaza as Home Secretary.

The government has appointed Imdadullah, a Grade 22 officer, as Special Secretary Finance whereas Grade 22 Officer Ghafran Memon named as Secretary Maritime Affairs and Ghofran Memon as Secretary Poverty alleviation.

The Establishment Division has issued official notification in this regard.

