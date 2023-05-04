IHC Grants Imran Khan Bail In Nine Cases

Interim bail extended till May 9 in two cases

Court orders Khan to approach the Anti-Terrorism Court within 10 days

Imran Khan reached the court in a wheelchair

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan protective bail in all nine cases.

While Khan got his interim bail extended in two cases.

IHC granted PTI chairman 10-day protective bail in seven terrorism cases and directed him to approach the Anti-Terrorism Court within 10 days.

Imran Khan appeared before the two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Imran’s lawyer said the court that 140 cases have been registered against his client, and we have requested bail in all the cases that were in our knowledge.

The CJ also noted that during yesterday’s hearing, Khan’s lawyer had applied for an exemption from appearance.

Justice Farooq observed that “If you seek exemption on medical grounds, attach a medical certificate from a government hospital.”

Added that “You know a private hospital certificate has no legal status.”

Imran’s lawyer requested an adjournment in both court cases till their transfer to a lower court.

One case is related to attempted murder and the other case is related to sedition, said CJ Farooq.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, PML-N leader and member of the National Assembly had registered a case of 'attempted murder' against Imran Khan.

He remarked that “First we remove the objection.” Following this the court removed the objections of the office and directed to set it for re-hearing.

The court directed the registrar's office to schedule the application for hearing

The court ordered the case to be fixed for hearing on May 9.