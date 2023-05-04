Issue Of Differences Between PBC And SCB Lands In SC

President and Secretary of SCB approach SC against PBC show cause notices

SCB accuses PBC of leaning towards government.

SCB says PBC issues show-cause notice on political grounds

ISLAMABAD: The matter of differences between the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association has landed in the Supreme Court.

President and Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association approached the SC against the show cause notices of the Pakistan Bar Council.

President Supreme Court Bar Abid Zuberi and Secretary Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir filed an application against the Pakistan Bar's show cause notice.

The Pakistan Bar issued a show cause notice to the President Supreme Court Bar Abid Zuberi and the Secretary for violating the code of conduct.

The SCB requested the SC to declare the show-cause notices of the PBC

The SCB accused the Pakistan Bar Council of leaning towards the government.

The letter said that Pakistan Bar Council issued show-cause notice to Abid Zuberi and others on political grounds.

Pakistan Bar's show cause notice is illegal, extrajudicial and against Article 9, iadded.

The SCB requested the court to restrain the Pakistan Bar Council from interfering in the affairs of the Supreme Court Bar.

The Supreme Court Bar has filed the petition through Advocate Hamid Khan.