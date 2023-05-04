LG By-polls To Be Held On May 07 In Sindh: CS Sindh

He said while presiding meeting to review arrangements of by-polls.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements related to the by-polls in Sindh.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh said that the government of Sindh will complete all the arrangements regarding the by-elections in the province, and for this, he directed all commissioners to ensure all missing facilities at the polling stations.

He said CCTV cameras will be installed at 292 highly sensitive polling stations.

In the meeting, Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chauhan said that local body elections could not be held in various seats in the province. Now on May 7, elections will be held at 449 polling stations in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho said that a security plan has been prepared by the police. More than 6,707 personnel will perform security duties in Karachi.

The Divisional Commissioners gave a briefing on the security and transport plan and the overall situation of the polling stations