PM Arrives London To Attend King Charles III Coronation Ceremony

LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Wednesday to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the prime minister was warmly received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, during his stay, will also attend the meeting of heads of Commonwealth member countries.

The prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government on the sidelines of the ceremony. He will also meet his elder brother Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier on Wednesday before leaving for Englnad, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said the UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades.

He said the British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister will also use the opportunity to attend the Commonwealth leaders' summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally.