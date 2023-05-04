PTI Leader Ali Amin Gandapur Released From Sukkur Jail

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur going back with a convoy to Punjab from Sukkur.

A Case was registered against PTI leader for delivering hate speech.

He was arrested from outside PHC’s D.I. Khan bench last month.

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been released from central jail Sukkur.

The former federal minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur going back with a convoy to Punjab from Sukkur.

Earlier, administration of Sukkur Central Jail had refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite his protective bail.

The Sukkur Central Jail’s administration said that the accused politician was wanted by Punjab police in different cases.

A case was registered against the PTI leader for delivering hate speech against state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore police took custody of the PTI leader soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a PTI leader in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Former federal minister was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench last month.

A case was registered against Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).



