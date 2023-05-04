PTI’s Preparations For Punjab General Elections Are In Full Swing

Ticket holders tasked to convince disgruntled workers in their constituencies

Body formed to hear grievances of aggrieved people, address their concerns

Ticket holders directed to make the call of solidarity with CJP successful

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Insaf's preparations for Punjab general elections are in full swing.

Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab has prepared a strategy to win in districts, where the position of the PTI is weak.

The party has tasked the ticket holders to convince the disgruntled workers in their constituencies, the party sources said.

A committee has also been formed for the leaders, who are annoyed due to not getting tickets. The committee will hear the grievances of the aggrieved people and address their concerns.

Ticket holders will also contact aggrieved workers and ticket candidates, the directive said.

Ticket holders in their constituencies should work together with all stakeholders to develop a winning strategy and guidance.

All ticket holders are also directed to make the call of solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan successful on Saturday.

Instructions to make the door-to-door campaign for the general elections fast and efficient have also been issued.