Kate Middleton Goes Against Traditions For Coronation Day

Her fashion choice is unexpected because it appears to be a defiance of the royal protocol.

This fashion choice, meanwhile, is unexpected because it appears to be a defiance of the royal protocol that the Princess of Wales has adhered to so assiduously.

Daniela Elser, a royal analyst, stated in her column that Kate's decision to forgo the tiara in favour of a floral headpiece appears to emanate 'a certain rebellious glee.'

“This would be much more than a bit of an out-there style choice but something of a rejection of her job description,” Elser explained.

“If Kate goes down this slightly hippy dippy route, it would be hugely controversial, bucking tradition and depriving the public, Fleet Street editors and Tik Tok from getting to revel in the sight of the Princess done up like a diamond-encrusted dinner,” she commented.

“Kate turning up wreathed in daisies rather than wearing something like the Brazilian Aquamarine tiara would be huge news and would divert attention away from Charles and Camilla,” penned the royal expert.

The Times had claimed that the 41-year-old Princess of Wales, who was initially expected to wear a tiara, is 'planning to wear a floral headpiece.' There are also 'rumours within palace circles that no royal women will wear tiaras,' the outlet added.

As royal women have adorned the glistening diadems at royal events like State banquets and Coronations, tiaras have become a symbol of the monarchy.

As mentioned by Elser ‘Kate wears nice dress and diamonds’ is the sort of headline any wise courtier aide will be hankering for” but “‘Kate chucks out 1000-year-old tradition’ is the kind of story that gets much higher billing and takes media oxygen away from the newly crowned King and Queen.”











