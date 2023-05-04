King Charles Marks Princess Charlotte's 8th Birthday By Sharing A Heartfelt Message

King Charles celebrated Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday over his upcoming coronation.

Princess Charlotte's birthday was acknowledged on the official Instagram account of King and Queen Consort.

A close-up photo of Princess Charlotte was released on Monday evening, taken by Kate in Windsor.

King Charles prioritized celebrating his granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday over his upcoming coronation, despite the world eagerly anticipating his ascension to the throne.

On Tuesday, the Twitter account @RoyalFamily, which belongs to King Charles and Queen Camilla, marked the occasion of Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday by sharing a tweet. The post began with a cheerful confetti emoji and featured a retweet of a message from Kate Middleton and Prince William's page. In their own tweet, King Charles and Queen Camilla sent warm wishes to Princess Charlotte with a kind message that said, 'We wish Princess Charlotte a very happy 8th birthday!'

The official Instagram account of the King and Queen Consort also acknowledged Princess Charlotte's birthday by featuring it on their story.

On the original post shared to @KensingtonRoyal, the official Twitter account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, they wrote a congratulatory message that said, 'Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte! She turns 8 tomorrow,' and included festive emojis of a red balloon and a pink cake.

🎉 Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte! https://t.co/KTFywCFoUE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 2, 2023









To honor Princess Charlotte's birthday, a recently captured close-up photo of the young royal was released on Monday evening. In the picture, she can be seen happily smiling at the camera while appearing to relax on a hammock. Princess Charlotte is dressed in a delightful white cotton summer dress adorned with small, vibrant flowers from Trotters.

In a statement, the palace expressed that 'the Prince and Princess of Wales are thrilled to release a fresh photo of Princess Charlotte in advance of her eighth birthday tomorrow.'

Kate captured the photo of Princess Charlotte herself over the weekend in Windsor, following the tradition set by the Princess of Wales, who was known for taking photos of her children's important moments and events. The late Princess famously described herself as an 'enthusiastic amateur photographer.'

For Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday celebration last year, Prince William and Kate shared three new photographs of their daughter, all of which were taken by Kate, who is also known as the Duchess of Cambridge. One of the portraits depicted Princess Charlotte posing in a beautiful field of bluebells near their country residence, Anmer Hall. Another snapshot featured the young royals embracing their beloved cocker spaniel, Orla.

Princess Charlotte's birthday week is set to be eventful this year, as she is anticipated to attend her grandfather King Charles' coronation on Saturday with her parents, her 9-year-old brother Prince George, and potentially her 5-year-old brother Prince Louis. The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and will witness the crowning of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75.

With the coronation being a globally significant event with centuries-old traditions, there are numerous preparations and rehearsals underway. During her recent visit to Wales, Princess Kate, who is 41 years old, informed well-wishers that she needed to attend to her wardrobe for the occasion.

It is expected that the three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will participate in the horse-drawn carriage procession after the coronation ceremony on Saturday. The procession will transport them from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

The young Cambridge royals are already accustomed to carriage rides, as they had their first carriage ride during the Trooping the Colour event in June last year, which is an annual public celebration of the monarch's birthday.

In addition to the carriage procession, there is a possibility that the three Cambridge siblings may join their grandfather, King Charles, grandmother, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace. From there, they can observe and greet the public gathered on the mall below.

While it hasn't been confirmed yet if the three Cambridge siblings will appear on the balcony during the coronation ceremony on Saturday, it's worth noting that the family has made previous appearances on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. Last year, the entire Cambridge family was seen on the balcony during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, alongside other members of the royal family.

Yes, that's correct. During the Jubilee balcony appearance last year, Prince Louis, who was just 4 years old at the time, captured the attention of the crowd and the media with his adorable facial expressions and playful demeanor. Even Queen Elizabeth was seen smiling and chuckling at the young prince's antics.