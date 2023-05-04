US Intelligence Chief Says Russia's Use Of Nuclear Weapons 'very Unlikely'

No signs of preparation for a nuclear attack observed, but US and NATO remain cautious.

Putin may escalate conflict with Ukraine using a tactical nuclear weapon.

Russia suspended participation in the New START treaty.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines stated that it is highly unlikely for Russia to utilize its nuclear weapons, despite previous provocative statements from the Kremlin and the ongoing losses Russia is facing in its invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has caused an increase in nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States, with Putin frequently stating that Russia is prepared to use its nuclear arsenal to protect its territorial integrity.

Putin suspended Russia's participation in the New START treaty in February, which limits the number of strategic warheads that both countries can deploy.

Avril Haines did not provide any further details regarding the U.S. intelligence community's assessment on Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

American officials have previously stated that they have not observed any indications that Russia was preparing to deploy nuclear weapons, but they remain cautious and vigilant. Wendy Sherman, the Deputy U.S.

Secretary of State, recently stated that the U.S. and NATO allies should remain watchful for signs that Putin might utilize a tactical nuclear weapon as part of a 'controlled' escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow has also given assurances of its nuclear restraint, including a recent statement that Russia has no plans to carry out a nuclear weapons test, as all nuclear states are adhering to a moratorium on such tests.







