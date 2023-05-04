Saudi Minister Of State To Attend King Charles's Coronation On Behalf Of King Salman

Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd will represent King Salman at the coronation.

Religious leaders from different faiths, including Muslim, will participate in the ceremony.

Music composed and performed by artists from the UK's four nations.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, the Saudi Minister of State, has traveled to London to represent King Salman at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, according to Saudi Press Agency.

Buckingham Palace stated that the upcoming coronation service of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, which will be presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will reflect the role of the monarch in modern times, while also honoring traditional practices and displaying grandeur.

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will involve religious leaders from different faiths, including Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, and Sikh, and will feature music composed and performed by artists from the UK's four nations and Commonwealth countries, marking the first time that religious leaders from other faiths will participate in the ceremony.



