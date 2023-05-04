Teenager In Serbia Creates

A 13-year-old in Serbia killed eight fellow students and a security guard in a primary school shooting.

Police have reported that the 13-year-old who killed nine people, including eight fellow students and a security guard in a Serbian school, had planned the attack for weeks and created a 'kill list'.

The attack occurred on Wednesday morning at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in central Belgrade, leaving six students and a teacher injured. The motive for the attack is currently under investigation.

After the shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in central Belgrade, the police cordoned off the area, and the suspect, 13-year-old Kosta Kecmanovic, was arrested; he allegedly used his father's legally permitted guns for the attack.

The boy's parents were also taken into custody, and President Aleksandar Vucic described the incident as the country's most challenging day.

As the law in Serbia does not allow holding an under-14 child criminally responsible, the suspect will be sent to a psychiatric clinic.

Following the Belgrade school shooting, President Aleksandar Vucic has proposed reforms such as lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 12, auditing firearms licenses, and tightening rules around shooting range access.

Police report that the 13-year-old suspect had planned the attack for a month and had a list of priority targets and classrooms.

Most of the victims were 13-14 years old. A national mourning period of three days has been announced.



