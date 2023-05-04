South African Police Apologize For Breaching Privacy Of Rape Victims By Leaking Information

Saps apologizes for disclosing personal information of women sexually assaulted at abandoned mine.

National Police Commissioner confirms improper release of information but no ill-intent.

Charges against 14 arrested in connection with the rape were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Saps, the police service of South Africa, has issued a public apology for disclosing the personal details of eight women who were sexually assaulted in 2022 while filming a music video at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, a mining town situated in the west of Johannesburg. The women were assaulted by a group of armed men.

Fannie Masemola, the National Police Commissioner, stated that during the investigation of the rape incident, the personal information including the names, ages and addresses of the victims were revealed improperly, but there was no evidence of any malicious intentions.

The information was initially shared on police WhatsApp groups and later spread to social media platforms accessible to the public.

“The Saps regrets the disclosure of such personal information and apologises to the victims of the dreadful crimes for the information breach and the hardship caused as a result,” it said in a statement.

The information regulator has instructed Saps to issue an apology for violating several provisions of the law that protect personal information.

The regulator pointed out that the police failed to take reasonable and appropriate technical measures to prevent unauthorized access to the information. It should be noted that although 14 people were initially arrested in connection with the rape incident, charges were ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence.



