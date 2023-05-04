Jon Jones Says 'Stipe Miocic Fight Likely His Last Unless Francis Ngannou Returns To UFC'

Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic may be his last fight

Jon Jones won vacant heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane

Jones is considering retiring after fighting Miocic

Jon Jones has stated that his upcoming heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic may be his last fight, unless another former champion is able to make a comeback in the UFC.

In March, Jon Jones won the vacant heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane in a swift manner at UFC 285. It is expected that his next opponent will be Stipe Miocic, and UFC President Dana White has revealed that the promotion is aiming for this highly anticipated fight to take place at Madison Square Garden later this year.

Jones stated that winning the competition would enable him to solidify his legacy and retire if he defeats Miocic.

“I feel like the Stipe fight will be plenty for me,” Jones said

“I really don’t feel like I have much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I’ve been in the game a long time, and in fighter years, I’m an old guy.

“I’ve got some small injuries and I just really want to be around — I want to be around for my family, I want to be around for my kids, I want to be able to play with my kids and have a good head on my shoulders, and joints that work. So yeah, I can see it coming to an end really soon.

Although Jones is considering retiring after fighting Miocic, he is not completely closing the door on his career.

He stated that if Francis Ngannou, a former heavyweight champion who is currently a free agent, returns to the UFC, he would be interested in that financially rewarding fight before retiring.

“I do believe a Francis Ngannou fight would be worth entertaining not retiring,” Jones explained. “I think a Francis fight would come with some serious revenue, and that would make it worth my while. Francis is a former champion, he’s pretty damn popular [in the U.S.], and across the world. It would bring in a lot of money, and for that, I’d be willing to come back.”