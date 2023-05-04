Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program Appointed Sarfraz Ahmed As Their Ambassador

Sarfraz Ahmed said he has a desire to play at the international level.

Former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed appointed Ambassador of Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program.

They will provide an opportunity to young underprivileged cricketers from across Karachi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also helping in this program.

Trials for U-19 cricketers will be held in Karachi in the third week of this month.

The selected players will also play against the cricketing greats in South Africa.

Former Test captain and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed has said that as long as he is playing cricket, he has a desire to play at the international level. Who would not want to play international cricket? In a press conference organized by the Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program at the National Bank Stadium under the South African High Commission, Sarfraz Ahmed, who was appointed as the ambassador of the program, said that this program will prove to be the best for the children of Karachi.

Children should take advantage of this, it will give opportunity to talented children who did not get many opportunities, Children Under 16 talented from the program will be sent to South Africa for training in August, PCB is also helping in this program. Yes, such qualified children will be selected on the basis of merit who have not got any opportunity till now, there will be trials for cricketers from under-16 to under-19, 4 teams of 60 selected cricketers will be formed and the final 16 players will be trained. Sarfaraz Ahmed said that this is a good effort of South Africa. The South African High Commissioner to Pakistan, M Madikiza, said that the Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt will provide an opportunity to young underprivileged cricketers from across Karachi to showcase their talent on a public platform and pursue their aspirations to play professional cricket. Our League believes that every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, race or creed, should be given a fair chance to make their dreams come true. Together with the High Commission of South Africa in Pakistan, we strive to embody the power of collective unity, selflessness and humanitarian service by using the power of sport as a vehicle for sustainable positive change in our communities. Pakistan and South Africa share a rich history and deep respect that we share with few countries. Together, we have historically stood up against injustice and valued the struggle for equality. Our aim is to bridge cultural divides, promote mutual understanding and give future generations hope for a better tomorrow, as Mandela did during his lifetime.

For this purpose, trials for U-19 cricketers will be held in Karachi in the third week of this month. The date will be announced in due course, we will have the teams chosen by the coaching/selection panel of Sarfraz Ahmed (former Pakistan captain) and Fawad Alam (Test cricketer), and some other prominent names of Karachi cricket will share their knowledge about cricket with the rising stars of Karachi. The selected players will also play against the cricketing greats in South Africa and gain the experience of a lifetime. He said we are trying to bring a football team from South Africa to Pakistan, Nelson Mandela was very fond of football as well as boxing.