Omair Yousuf Hits Maiden First-Class Double Hundred

Omair Yousuf remained unbeaten on 161 runs on the first day

Roy Kaia remained unbeaten on 12 runs

Pakistan Shaheens' right-handed opener, Omair Bin Yousuf, scored his first-ever double century in first-class cricket during a match against Zimbabwe A.

Yousuf continued his excellent form from the previous day, starting at a score of 352-2, and batted brilliantly.

On the second day of the match, Omair Yousuf, who had remained unbeaten on 161 runs on the first day, added 89 more runs to his score. He reached his first double century in first-class cricket after facing 342 deliveries and hitting 27 fours and a six.

Yousuf played exceptionally well and helped Pakistan Shaheens achieve a massive total of 521-3 in their first innings before declaring.

Hussain Talat, who has played international cricket for Pakistan, batted well and remained unbeaten on 51 runs, which was a valuable contribution to the Shaheens' total.

Zimbabwe A's bowlers Victor Nyauchi, Faraz Akram, and Tanaka Chivanga managed to take one wicket each during the innings.

Zimbabwe A struggled in their reply, losing four wickets for just 112 runs by the end of the second day's play. The Shaheens' bowlers did an excellent job to put pressure on the hosts after their batters had set a big total.

In the third over, Shahnawaz Dahani's accurate throw resulted in the run-out of opener Joylord Gumbie. Dion Myers tried to hold the innings together and scored 56 runs off 92 deliveries, but Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets in quick succession to bring the Shaheens back into the game. Tanunurwa Makoni scored 21 before getting dismissed.

Zimbabwe A's captain, Roy Kaia, remained unbeaten on 12 runs, while Faraz Akram scored only 1 run at stumps on day two. Mehran Mumtaz was the pick of the bowlers for Shaheens, taking two wickets for 32 runs in his spell.



