WhatsApp Introduces A New Privacy Feature For Users

WhatsApp, a popular app owned by Meta, regularly introduces updates to enhance the user experience.

A new privacy checkup feature is being launched for iOS users, allowing them to review privacy settings.

The feature is currently only available to beta testers, but will be made available to more individuals soon.

As per WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is launching a privacy checkup feature that will enable iOS users to review their privacy settings.

The 'privacy checkup' update is currently only accessible to a few beta testers, but it will be made available to more individuals in the following weeks.

This feature will enable users to efficiently review their account privacy settings. Users who install the latest iOS 23.9.0.73 update may be able to spot the new banner directly in their privacy settings.

The presence of the new banner indicates that the feature is accessible to the user. The app-tracking website suggests that this section offers a comprehensive summary of privacy settings, enabling users to manage them in a more personalized way.

Users will be able to decide which individuals they want to add to groups and manage their list of blocked contacts. They will also have the ability to determine who can view their personal information on WhatsApp, such as their profile photo, last seen status, online status, and about text.

The statement suggests that you have the option to activate disappearing messages and end-to-end encrypted backups to provide an extra level of protection and confidentiality for your account.

Even if users don't have access to this feature, they still have the ability to manage their privacy settings manually, which gives them control over their privacy. The mentioned feature is simply an additional option to conveniently review and adjust those settings, but users can still review and modify their privacy settings manually if necessary.

