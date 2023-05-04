Three Men Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Severing Man's Leg In Huddersfield

Three men have each received 30-year prison sentences for cutting off a man's leg.

Liam Whitaker and Liam Hanbury were found guilty in December of attempted murder.

The motive for the attack is unclear, and the victim had to undergo surgery to have his leg reattached.

Three men, Max Lambert, Liam Whitaker, and Liam Hanbury, have been given 30-year prison sentences each, for an attack in Huddersfield where they cut off a man's leg using an axe and machete on January 18th, 2022, at Spinners Close.

The trio was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced on Wednesday at Leeds Crown Court.

4 The motive for the attack is unclear, and the victim had to undergo surgery to have his leg reattached. 4 Three men have each received 30-year prison sentences for cutting off a man's leg. 4 Liam Whitaker and Liam Hanbury were found guilty in December of attempted murder.

West Yorkshire Police's Det Insp Rob Stevens stated that the men inflicted severe injuries on the victim, and the assault was a clear attempt to murder the man in his 20s, describing it as a brutal attack.

The court has ruled that the defendants are not eligible for parole for 20 years and must serve five years on licence after their release. The reason behind the premeditated attack is still unclear.

The victim underwent surgery to have his leg reattached, which was severed below the knee during the attack. Max Lambert, from Bradford's Romanby Shaw, was convicted by a jury in September 2022.

In a separate trial, Liam Whitaker from Poplarwood Gardens, Bradford, and Liam Hanbury from Nab Lane in Shipley were found guilty in December.

Detective Inspector Rob Stevens stated that the attack resulted in the victim suffering life-changing injuries and the severity of the crime has been reflected in the substantial sentences given by the court.

'These men were swiftly tracked down and arrested in a comprehensive police investigation following the attack and I hope the victim can take some comfort from seeing these men jailed for such lengthy periods.'







