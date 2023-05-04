Canadian Man Accused Of Selling Lethal Drug Online And Inciting Suicide

He advertised and supplied a dangerous chemical online to those who could kill themselves.

A 57-year-old man has been charged by Canadian police with two charges of advising or helping suicide after it was claimed that he advertised and supplied a dangerous chemical online to those who could kill themselves.

Following an investigation into the alleged online sale and distribution of sodium nitrite, a white chemical substance frequently used as a food additive but potentially fatal, Peel Regional Police in Ontario arrested and charged Kenneth Law on Tuesday.

According to police, Law was taken into custody in relation to the murders of two victims in the Peel area, just outside of Toronto.

Marc Andrews, deputy chief of the Peel Regional Police, said, “Investigators are working in collaboration with multiple jurisdictions across Ontario, nationally and internationally as we believe there could be more victims. The suspect is currently in our custody awaiting a bail hearing. He will be charged with two counts of counseling or aiding suicide.”

According to Andrews, police are aware that parcels potentially carrying deadly drugs were sent to more than 40 different nations, and they are not excluding the possibility of filing further charges as the investigation progresses.

Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/Academic, Escape Mode/escMode, and ICemac were named by the police as the purported web firm names, which they claimed Law owned or was affiliated with.

Police urged anybody who got parcels from companies using those names anywhere in the world to get in touch with their local police enforcement right once.